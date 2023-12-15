Thomasville National Bank Sells 1,115 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 2.8% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $28,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJG. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AJG traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.31. The stock had a trading volume of 600,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,434. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,058,693.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,558,272 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

