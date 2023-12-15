Thomasville National Bank Sells 1,761 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Thomasville National Bank cut its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 1.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $11,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ASML by 35.7% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,482,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 8.2% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 45.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $759.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,743. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $529.01 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $648.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $667.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $299.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

