Thomasville National Bank Sells 23,626 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 23,626 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 4.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank owned about 0.06% of Palo Alto Networks worth $42,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $6.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $306.98. 2,576,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,625,853. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.54. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $318.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a PE ratio of 170.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total transaction of $10,909,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,388,112.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

