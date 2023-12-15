Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$211.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$201.00 to C$211.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$136.00 to C$133.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$194.00 to C$186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$186.00 to C$180.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$190.00 to C$185.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$177.14.

Shares of TRI opened at C$188.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$180.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$175.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$151.02 and a 52 week high of C$195.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.15 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 18.53%. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 4.9805428 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

In other news, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 735 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.27, for a total value of C$103,095.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$88,367.58. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total transaction of C$2,494,644.00. Also, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.27, for a total transaction of C$103,095.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at C$88,367.58. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,796 shares of company stock worth $3,144,239. Insiders own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

