Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Trading Down 2.8%

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.45. Approximately 14,990 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 186,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Thryv Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.13). Thryv had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $183.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 436,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,822.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Thryv by 47.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thryv by 30.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,585,000 after purchasing an additional 438,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Thryv by 58.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 900,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 333,050 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Thryv during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,391,000. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

