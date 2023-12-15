TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Up 104.4% in November

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 104.4% from the November 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 833,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TILT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLLTF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 2,611,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,288. TILT has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

TILT Company Profile

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. The company produces, cultivates, extracts, and sells cannabis products; and manufactures and distributes electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems.

