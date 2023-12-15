TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Up 104.4% in November

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 104.4% from the November 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 833,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TILT Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TLLTF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 2,611,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,288. TILT has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.
TILT Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TILT
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Lennar: 3 reasons to buy the dip in this cash flow machine
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Alphabet and Meta have only one place to go in this economy
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
Receive News & Ratings for TILT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TILT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.