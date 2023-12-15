Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 69,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 71,614 shares.The stock last traded at $19.00 and had previously closed at $19.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Tiptree Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $700.09 million, a PE ratio of 101.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $416.51 million for the quarter.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 363.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 286,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 225,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tiptree by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,855,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,855,000 after purchasing an additional 224,891 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Tiptree in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,808,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Tiptree in the 4th quarter valued at $1,393,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tiptree in the 1st quarter valued at $1,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

