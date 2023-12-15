Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in November

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TKGSY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,996. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $12.66.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

