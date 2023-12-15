Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Toll Brothers has raised its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Toll Brothers has a payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $12.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 9.0 %

TOL stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $105.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 15.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,589,000 after buying an additional 301,396 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.46.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Featured Articles

