Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Down 30.0% in November

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TMRAY traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.75. 1,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. Tomra Systems ASA has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $19.51.

Get Tomra Systems ASA alerts:

About Tomra Systems ASA

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.