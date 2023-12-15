TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Short Interest Up 57.1% in November

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
TOR Minerals International Trading Down 0.5 %
TOR Minerals International stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. 2,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 2.16. TOR Minerals International has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $2.80.
TOR Minerals International Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TOR Minerals International
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Lennar: 3 reasons to buy the dip in this cash flow machine
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Alphabet and Meta have only one place to go in this economy
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Will the rally in crypto stocks continue into the new year?
Receive News & Ratings for TOR Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOR Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.