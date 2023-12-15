TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Short Interest Up 57.1% in November

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TOR Minerals International Trading Down 0.5 %

TOR Minerals International stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. 2,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 2.16. TOR Minerals International has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

Get TOR Minerals International alerts:

TOR Minerals International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.

Receive News & Ratings for TOR Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOR Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.