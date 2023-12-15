Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 114.66% from the company’s current price.

TRML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Get Tourmaline Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio Stock Performance

TRML stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. Tourmaline Bio has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.24.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.70). Sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Bio will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tourmaline Bio news, Director Aaron Kantoff purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $88,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,391 shares in the company, valued at $538,337.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,890,253.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aaron Kantoff acquired 7,500 shares of Tourmaline Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $88,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,337.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,950 shares of company stock valued at $515,022. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tourmaline Bio

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.