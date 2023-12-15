Traders Buy Large Volume of New York Community Bancorp Call Options (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 19,960 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 479% compared to the average volume of 3,445 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NYCB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.27.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

