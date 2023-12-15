Traders Purchase High Volume of Doma Call Options (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,535 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,660% compared to the typical daily volume of 144 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMA. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Doma by 1,317.1% during the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,406,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Doma by 105.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Doma by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,637,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,914 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Doma by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,443,799 shares during the period. Finally, HST Ventures LLC increased its stake in Doma by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 2,038,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,357,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOMA opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. Doma has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $23.60.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Doma had a negative net margin of 63.44% and a negative return on equity of 429.43%. The firm had revenue of $76.24 million for the quarter.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Doma from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

