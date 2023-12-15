Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 30,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.

Forte Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.62. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.29.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

About Forte Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 186,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 227,429 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,217,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 26,627 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

