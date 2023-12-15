Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 30,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the average daily volume of 1,713 call options.
Forte Biosciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ FBRX opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.62. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.29.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forte Biosciences
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Quick list of bargain stocks to end the year
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- How to tactically “buy the dips” in stocks with stock options
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Small cap coffee stock Westrock goes north as SBUX slides
Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.