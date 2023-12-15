Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 43,455 put options on the company. This is an increase of 763% compared to the typical volume of 5,038 put options.
Shares of IBB stock opened at $132.75 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $138.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.70.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
