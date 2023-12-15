Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 43,455 put options on the company. This is an increase of 763% compared to the typical volume of 5,038 put options.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $132.75 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $138.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.70.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.