Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Trading Down 4.1%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 553,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,484,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TVTX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.52.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.22% and a negative net margin of 41.52%. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $25,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,120.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,053,000 after buying an additional 1,364,759 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,828,000. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,203,000 after buying an additional 1,222,732 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,550,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after buying an additional 995,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,148,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,759,000 after buying an additional 736,000 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

