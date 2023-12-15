Triangle Securities Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3,701.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 101,863 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of SWK stock opened at $101.49 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.84 and a 200 day moving average of $89.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of -260.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.30.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -830.75%.
About Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
