Triangle Securities Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3,701.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 101,863 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $101.49 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.84 and a 200 day moving average of $89.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of -260.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -830.75%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.