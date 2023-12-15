Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,637 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $154,878,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $77,450,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $170.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $170.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

