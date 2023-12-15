Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,471 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 31,565.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after buying an additional 553,337 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $161.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $163.06. The stock has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.92.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

