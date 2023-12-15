Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,808,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,646,055 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE VEEV opened at $182.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $225.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.09.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

