Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $96.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.61.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

