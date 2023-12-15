Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 1.8% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $83.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $83.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

