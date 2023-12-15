Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $808,000 Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in US Foods were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Barclays PLC increased its position in US Foods by 95.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 83,978 shares during the period. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in US Foods in the second quarter worth about $8,757,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in US Foods in the second quarter worth about $1,131,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in US Foods in the second quarter worth about $9,526,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in US Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 262,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Insider Activity

In other US Foods news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $131,610,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:USFD opened at $44.30 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

