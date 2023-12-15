Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $856,000 Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,363,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,263,000 after acquiring an additional 208,026 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 41,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. HSBC began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $91.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.15. The firm has a market cap of $149.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

