Triangle Securities Wealth Management Increases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,622,990,000 after acquiring an additional 527,327 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,070,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $737,364,000 after acquiring an additional 126,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after acquiring an additional 355,087 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $364,987,000 after buying an additional 74,703 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN opened at $125.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.36. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $89.25 and a one year high of $126.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

