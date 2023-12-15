Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lowers Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 32,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.53.

Ross Stores Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $134.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.13. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $137.84.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.