Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 103 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,153 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,770 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth $221,914,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth $135,596,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADSK. HSBC began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,139 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,157 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $240.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.61 and a 12 month high of $242.63.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.