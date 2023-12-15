Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 298 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.1% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,071,831,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,964,000 after buying an additional 559,528 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,541,000 after buying an additional 74,443 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $111.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $112.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.19 and its 200 day moving average is $105.59.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.