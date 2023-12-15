Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases 388 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,850,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $93.08 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $101.74. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.27.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

