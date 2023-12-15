Triangle Securities Wealth Management Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 154 shares of company stock valued at $2,948 and sold 5,026 shares valued at $200,306. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.