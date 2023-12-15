Triangle Securities Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,329 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $141.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.93. The company has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.07.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

