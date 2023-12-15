Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 117 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after buying an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,018.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,077,000 after buying an additional 3,193,985 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,226,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,595 shares of company stock worth $13,739,841. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $767.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $666.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $653.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $397.06 and a fifty-two week high of $771.28.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

