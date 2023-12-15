Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 124 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after buying an additional 105,707 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,335,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,243,000 after buying an additional 54,120 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after buying an additional 83,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,672,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $125.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.73.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

