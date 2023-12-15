Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 164 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,439 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $83.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

