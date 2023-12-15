Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 225 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 3.4% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $479.94 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $310.00 and a 1-year high of $483.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.59.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

