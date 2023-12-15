Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 300 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

