Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 692 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 24.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,241,000 after acquiring an additional 290,839 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth approximately $368,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 270.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 86,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $44.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.14. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $32.43 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,047.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

