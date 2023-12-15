Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 854 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $35.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 14.19%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

