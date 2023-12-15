TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 119,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 118,712 shares.The stock last traded at $26.85 and had previously closed at $26.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get TriMas alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TRS

TriMas Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $235.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.22 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $25,029.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,930,000 after purchasing an additional 44,136 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,087,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,142,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,377,000 after purchasing an additional 83,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,909,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,570,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,638,000 after purchasing an additional 167,452 shares during the period.

About TriMas

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.