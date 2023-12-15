Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) CFO Eric R. Marchetto Sells 11,863 Shares

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $320,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,760,854. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.40. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $821.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.41 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 116.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 339.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 61.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 383.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRN. Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

