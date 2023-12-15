Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.73

Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.73 and last traded at $74.61, with a volume of 195576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.03.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day moving average is $64.61.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $104.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.58 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $787,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $787,278.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,288.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 10,539 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $743,315.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,134. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,460,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth $75,019,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth $71,738,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at $66,801,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at $59,441,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

