Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Increased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. &PARTNERS grew its position in Truist Financial by 17.0% in the third quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 20,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Truist Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 68,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $831,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $37.65 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.97.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

