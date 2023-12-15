Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,072 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 1.6% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.97.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,670,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,465,844. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

