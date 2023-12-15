Truist Financial Increases East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $83.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s current price.

EWBC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EWBC

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,267. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.15.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.