Truist Financial Increases First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target to $31.00

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $30.54. The stock had a trading volume of 476,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,762. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $125.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,043.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 6,274 shares of company stock valued at $147,922 over the last quarter. 4.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 356.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 200.9% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 35.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

