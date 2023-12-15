Truist Financial Increases Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target to $45.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.19% from the company’s current price.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.19. 496,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,261. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $51.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 14.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.