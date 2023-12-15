Tsfg LLC Has $702,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tsfg LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
VOO stock opened at $433.78 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $435.36. The firm has a market cap of $347.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $405.86 and its 200-day moving average is $405.40.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
