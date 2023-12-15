Tsfg LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 86.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after acquiring an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,574 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,241,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 11,733.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,515,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,716 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,763,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.7 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.62.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

