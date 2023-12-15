TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Update

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TSS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,285. TSS has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSS had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. The business had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter.

TSS, Inc provides comprehensive services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, and mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

